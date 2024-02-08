Slam dunk: Faces from the Bathurst Goldminers open day

BATHURST Goldminers' 2024 season officially got underway last month, with an open day at the club's major sponsor.
The Goldminers hosted its open day on Sunday, January 28, at the Bathurst RSL Club, with players and family coming together for a day of fun and excitement.
It was a day for the club to acknowledge its sponsors and officially launch it teams for the upcoming season.
It was also an opportunity for players and family members to gather information, meet the committee, ask questions and collect their uniform.
For more information on the Bathurst Goldminers, visit its Facebook page.
