Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Slam dunk: Faces from the Bathurst Goldminers open day

February 8 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Goldminers' 2024 season officially got underway last month, with an open day at the club's major sponsor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.