Arvo on the beers carries over into morning regret for drink-driver

AN afternoon on the beers carried over into morning regret for a 24-year-old man, who found himself with a second drink-driving charge.
Jeremy Kevin Hunter of Rowlands Street, Blayney stood before Bathurst Local Court on January 31, 2024 to plead guilty to low-range PCA.
Hunter was behind the wheel of a white Mitsubishi Triton ute heading south along Boundary Road in Robin Hill about 8.30am on January 7, 2024 when he was stopped by police, court papers say.
After testing positive for alcohol, Hunter admitted to having a number of Great Northern mid-strength beers between 3pm and 1am the afternoon before.
The court heard he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Then while in police custody, he gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.064.
Solicitor Evan Dowd told the court his client had stayed at a friend's place that night and got a call early in the morning for a shearing job.
"He waited 45 minutes, but had he waited two hours, he would've been fine," Mr Dowd said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said it was "such a pity" for Hunter, who had one prior drink-driving charge on his record.
He was convicted and fined $1500.
Hunter was also banned from driving for one month.
Once the disqualification period is complete, he must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 12 months.
