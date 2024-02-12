Man knocks himself out with alcohol to catch up on sleep

A SLEEP-deprived man who used alcohol to "knock himself out" has faced court for his fifth drink-driving charge.
Michael Richard Dumont, 61, of Sydney Road, Kelso was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on January 31, 2024 for mid-range drink-driving.
Police were patrolling Kelso just before 3am on October 13, 2023 when they took notice of a silver Subaru Impreza travelling along Boyd Street, court documents state.
Dumont - who was behind the wheel - was stopped by police and asked for his licence.
Then, he confessed to drinking a bottle of wine 30 minutes before being stopped.
Dumont was subject to a roadside breath test, and gave a positive reading for alcohol.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.141.
Before his sentencing began, Dumont's record was highlighted by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, who noted he had four prior PCA matters to his name.
A self-represented Dumont then told the court he used alcohol to "knock" himself out because he hadn't slept for days due to a medical condition.
"I hadn't touched alcohol for two and a half years before this ... I just didn't think," Dumont said.
Dumont was placed on a community correction order for 12 months with the condition he has no alcohol.
He must also do 50 hours of unpaid community service work, and not drive for three months.
Once the disqualification period is complete, he must have an interlock device installed in his vehicle for 12 months.
