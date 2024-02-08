'Proposal is appealing': what we know about secret plans for old TAFE site

WE don't know who the mastermind is, or exactly what they have planned, but the words "interesting" and "appealing" have been used to describe it.
The former Bathurst TAFE precinct was thrown into the spotlight in December, 2023 when it was revealed that Bathurst Regional Council had received an unsolicited proposal for the site that very month.
It was so alluring that the council, within a matter of days, had put the item on its agenda for the December 13 ordinary meeting and swiftly agreed to enter into negotiations with the proponent.
As part of that agreement, the council is keeping the name of the company and almost every detail of the proposal confidential.
But, the council's director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, has hinted at just how good this plan could be for Bathurst.
He made it clear the proponent, who we know to be a specialist development group with experience in specialist residential and mixed-use developments, had conducted significant research before putting forward the proposal.
This includes going back to find and read the documents that were released during the expression of interest phase launched in September, 2021.
The proponent also studied the conservation management plan for the old TAFE building and researched Bathurst's town centre masterplan.
"They have done their homework and understand what council's, and the community's, attachment to that site is," Mr Southorn said.
"It has been agreed for them and council to enter a limited period of negotiations. It's not going to go on forever, and council would not have done that unless it was an interesting proposal."
Council met with the development group just before Christmas for a debrief, which Mr Southorn described as an "end-of-the-year recap of what we need to do this year".
It's expected the council will meet with the development group again in early 2024 to further discuss the proposal.
Mr Southorn said the proposal won't just affect the old TAFE building, which fronts William Street, but will encompass the entire site, inclusive of the old headmaster's residence.
That particular cottage has required substantial financial investment to maintain, while the old TAFE building itself has been less of a burden.
Regardless of what plans are being considered for the site, the council sees it as important to activate that building after its spent years sitting vacant.
"It is important, and it's no secret it's a high priority for the council, but, having said that, council is only in these discussions because the proposal is appealing. It's not because it's a last resort," Mr Southorn said.
"Yes, the building does need maintenance upkeep, but she's a pretty solid old thing. It doesn't need structural repair, most of it is just routine maintenance."
The prospect of potentially being able to put the building and overall site to use is exciting for the council after the months-long EOI process in 2021 and 2022 was unable to attract a suitable proposal.
Reflecting on what's unfolded since, Mr Southorn said he never saw the EOI process as a failure.
"I was quietly confident that someone would come forward at some point in time," he said.
"The EOI process didn't generate the final result which council was hoping for, but nor was it a failure.
"Some people would say if it didn't hit the bullseye it was by definition a failure, but I wouldn't agree. It encouraged some interest, which never went away fully, and it enabled us to position the site and document council's expectations.
"That alone was a very valuable exercise, which has now proven its value."
