Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Council
Council

'Proposal is appealing': what we know about secret plans for old TAFE site

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 9 2024 - 2:57pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WE don't know who the mastermind is, or exactly what they have planned, but the words "interesting" and "appealing" have been used to describe it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.