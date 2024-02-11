Drink-driver 'panicked' when he saw police and sped off, court hears

SPEEDING away from police in a panic has ended in a conviction for a 28-year-old man.
James Francis Connors of Opperman Way, Windradyne stood before Bathurst Local Court on January 31, 2024 to plead guilty to mid-range drink-driving.
Court documents state Connors was driving a Ford Ranger west along Lloyds Road in Bathurst about 1.20pm on December 28, 2023 when he caught the attention of police.
As Connors travelled along Vale Road, he sped off until he was caught by police on Rocket Street.
"I'm sorry, I'm trying to get home to my girlfriend, she's broken her arm," Connors told officers.
The court heard he was subject to an alcohol breath test, which came back positive.
Connors was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.137.
While in police custody, Connors said he couldn't remember exactly how many but said he was drinking mid-strength Great Northern beers before he drove.
Solicitor Evan Dowd submitted to the court that his client - who had one prior PCA matter on his record - "panicked when he saw police and drove faster".
"There are so many things in this where I thought 'oh dear, you're only making your life harder'," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said upon reading court documents.
Connors was fined $1200 and banned from driving for three months.
Once the disqualification has been lifted, Connors must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 12 months.
