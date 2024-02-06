Here's what a potential investor should know about this Yetholme project | Letter

RE: Proposed pumped hydro project at Yetholme.
I refer to the Australian Financial Review article of January 23, 2024: "Canada's ATCO seeks partner for Central West Pumped Hydro; taps ICA."
The proposed pumped hydro project, at Yetholme, near Bathurst, has no social licence, no land access and currently no Environmental Impact Statement.
It is also located outside the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone.
The article about ATCO and renewable specialists ICA Partners' intention to find investors does not mention that the project has no planning approvals, despite references to construction.
The article states: "Although ATCO is yet to say how much the construction - slated for late 2024 to 2027 - would cost, sources reckon it would be in the order of $2 billion."
ATCO's release of an Environmental Impact Statement has been deferred several times.
Meanwhile, the cost seemingly has blown out from a stated investment of up to $500 million in early 2021: yet not a sod has been turned.
The Snowy Hydro II project has seen massive cost rises and all indications are that this one will be no different.
What that means is that it could put upward pressure on electricity prices if this project is to be viable.
ATCO's intention, as reported in the Australian Financial Review article, appears to be to offload the project to relieve pressure from its shareholders and bankers.
Friends of the Fish River would welcome an opportunity to hold a public forum to discuss the proposed project with ATCO and any interested investors, to explore the project parameters from a community perspective.
The Friends of the Fish River group believes the pumped hydro proposal would industrialise a swathe of forest and farmland with potentially disastrous environmental consequences.
The project would rely on water from the Fish River which is precious to the community and provides a significant volume of the drinking water for the city of Bathurst.
In this water scarce area, Friends of the Fish River believes the proposed Central West Pumped Hydro power station would have serious impacts on the flow and health of the Fish River.
This is not just a threat to Bathurst, but also a threat to the entire Murray-Darling Basin which is already under serious strain.
