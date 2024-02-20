Big milestone: primary schools around Bathurst welcome kindy kids

IN the lead-up to the Western Advocate's annual Big Steps for Little Feet edition featuring the 2024 kindy classes from around the region, we thought we'd head to some of the schools and capture some of the excited faces at big school.
While there were some mixed emotions, starting big school is an exciting time for kids and their parents.
Each school had different ways of introducing the new students to this chapter, making day one as exciting as possible.
From balloon garlands, to "first day of school" signs, and meet-ups with the senior students to give the kindy kids a friendly face to approach in the playground, each school did its best to make all newcomers feel welcome and excited.
With the world as their oyster, the kindy students already have grand plans for their futures.
From the police force to parenthood, from teaching to singing, and even becoming a dinosaur, this all lies ahead for the kindergarten students of 2024.
Keep an eye out for our Big Steps for Little Feet feature, which will run online on Thursday, February 22 and in the paper on Friday, February 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.