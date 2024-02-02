Sunday, sunny Sunday: We're in for hottest day in two months

BATHURST'S hottest day in almost two months is on the horizon as the Central Tablelands' summer shows it still has plenty of strength left in it.
An initial 37-degree forecast for this Sunday has since been softened slightly to 36 degrees, but that will still make it the hottest temperature since the 36.9 degrees recorded back on December 9.
January's hottest temperature was a marginally more mild 34.4 degrees on the third-last day of the month.
The forecast of a 22-degree minimum overnight Sunday into Monday morning, meanwhile, will only be our fourth low above 20 degrees this summer.
The first came on December 9, the second on January 26 (when the city recorded a steamy 23.5 degrees) and the third on January 30.
The forecast for the weekend at this stage is for a top of 33 degrees on Saturday, dropping to 15 overnight, and then a challenging run of heat through Sunday and Monday before showers potentially arrive to temper the temperatures.
As is always the case in the Central Tablelands, though, hot weather is relative.
While Bathurst sweats through a 36-degree day on Sunday, Mudgee will be 39, Dubbo 40 and Nyngan 41.
Forecast for Bathurst on Sunday
Those tiring of summer and already looking ahead to autumn might not want to remind themselves of March 2023, when Bathurst recorded four days in a row above 30 degrees in the middle of the month, including one day of 36.6.
By the end of that month, though, normal transmission was resuming: the city recorded a very fresh minimum of 4.1 degrees on March 31 and then 3.9 degrees on April 1.
