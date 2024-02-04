The keys to Crema now in new hands, as owner Trish White hangs up the cups

IT'S THE start of a new chapter for Bathurst's popular hole in the wall coffee shop Crema, with a new face set to take the helm.
After six years running the business, Crema owner Trish White has made the decision to retire and hand over the keys to a fresh face - Dana Ezzy.
But while she'll be new to the role of owner, Ms Ezzy has been part of the Crema team for almost 12 months, and already knows the ins and outs of the business.
"Dana works here so that makes it nicer and easier," Ms White said.
"It makes it a nicer handover because she's already in here, she's already got rapport with the customers and she knows the processes.
"But there's no doubt I'm definitely going to be sad."
Ms White has spent the last six years putting her heart and soul into the humble hole in the wall located along George Street.
She's enjoyed the ups and battled through the downs, and while running a business is no easy feat, she said she couldn't have done it without the support of her amazing customers and loyal staff.
But the time has come, as bittersweet as it may be, for Ms White to close her chapter with Crema and embark on a new adventure.
"I'll miss everything, the running of the shop, the relationships, because I have made a lot of relationships with a lot of really great customers, and there's a lot who have been here for the whole six years," she said.
"But I'm ready to go. The goal will be for us to head off around Australia and travel, that's where we're heading."
But as every door closes, another one opens, and for Ms Ezzy taking over ownership and capitalising on the new adventure is something she's really looking forward to.
After working at McDonalds for 12 years before starting at Crema, to now be running the business is a real pinch herself moment.
And she said it's a great example for her son.
"I'm looking forward to the excitement of learning and the new adventure, and showing my son that if you want to do something you can do it," Ms Ezzy said.
"I'm excited. I love coffee, I love the customers and seeing people be happy and smile makes me be happy and smile."
Ms Ezzy will be the new owner of Crema from Monday, February 5, 2024.
Ms White thanked all of the loyal customers who have supported Crema over the past six years, and she wishes Ms Ezzy all the best as she embarks on this new adventure as a business owner.
