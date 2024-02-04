Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

The keys to Crema now in new hands, as owner Trish White hangs up the cups

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
February 4 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S THE start of a new chapter for Bathurst's popular hole in the wall coffee shop Crema, with a new face set to take the helm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.