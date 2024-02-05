Yes, no, undecided? Councillors reveal their plans ahead of 2024 election

IT seems like just yesterday Bathurst elected its representatives, but a truncated term means that residents will need to return to the polls in a matter of months.
The next local government election will be held on September 14, 2024, where voters in Bathurst will be asked to select nine people to join Bathurst Regional Council as councillors.
Typically, council terms last four years, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the last election, meaning the current cohort will serve just two years and nine months.
Ahead of Bathurst council's first public meeting of the year, to be held on February 7, 2024, the Western Advocate asked councillors about their plans for the election.
Currently, there are only five who have said definitively that they will seek re-election.
Keep reading to find out their thoughts.
Cr Aubin was first elected to Bathurst council in 2008 and is now serving his fourth term.
He was the last person to be elected in the December, 2021 election, and at the time he said he wasn't planning to seek re-election after that.
However, one key thing has since changed his mind and he now plans to be on the ballot in 2024.
"I want to make sure that this SRV, this huge amount that was talked about before, stays away," Cr Aubin said.
"I keep pushing that we don't bring that in, because that was just ridiculous.
"I don't care what the financial state of the council is, we can't hit the residents up for 70 per cent extra in their rates."
Cr Burke was the number two on Ben Fry's ticket at the 2021 election and, due to enormous community support, found herself sitting next to him in the council chamber.
After two years on council, she is not seeking to be returned to the chamber herself, but is still considering whether or not her name will appear elsewhere on the ballot.
"In this upcoming election, I may not be running on a ticket, but my commitment to supporting diversity and empowering women in local government remains steadfast," she said.
"While my focus shifts post-election to family and career, I aim to champion and support other incredible individuals in our community as they pursue success in their campaigns."
Deputy mayor Ben Fry charged through the field in the 2021 election and was the first person to reach the quota required to guarantee them a spot on council.
Within a matter of days, he was elevated to the position of deputy mayor and has served in that role since.
Despite strong voter support previously and being able to hold on to the deputy mayor's job for his entire first term, Cr Fry says he is undecided about running again.
"I'm really just focused on the job now. We need to make sure that we're tightening the belt and balancing the budget, that's the main focus right now," he said.
He said he would likely make his decision about whether or not to run for re-election by the start of June.
Like Cr Aubin, Cr Hanger was first elected to Bathurst council in 2008 and has served every term since.
He didn't hesitate to say he would be seeking re-election in 2024, saying, "I'll definitely be running".
"I've still got unfinished business," Cr Hanger said.
"It is an exciting thing to do, I enjoy it and am still happy to serve, still got the energy."
Cr Hogan was another fresh face elected to Bathurst council in 2021, and she delivered a strong performance at the ballot box, becoming the fourth of nine councillors to be elected.
Looking ahead to September 2024, she is still making up her mind about seeking re-election.
She said there are several things that will influence her decision, particularly the toll being a councillor takes on her business.
"There are a few elements that would affect my decision," she said.
"One is the time that it's taking away from my own business. That's a big part of it, really.
"... I feel like I've given it more than 100 per cent in there (council), and I'm weighing up whether I can strike a better balance in the future."
She plans to make her decision sometime in April or May.
As she considers her own future, Cr Hogan is also happy to take inquires from other people debating whether or not to put their names on the ballot.
"If people seriously care about the future of the community, then I would be encouraging people to run," she said.
"I'd love to see more females represented on council, and to that, I'm very happy to have conversations with anybody who's interested, male or female for that matter."
The current mayor of Bathurst will appear on the ballot paper in 2024.
Cr Jennings, who was first elected to Bathurst council in 2012, says he has more that he wants to accomplish both as a councillor and as a mayor
"Twelve months in the position of mayor is not enough time to complete a lot of things, but I have initiated a few things, and my overall objective has been to activate Bathurst again and get us moving forward," he said.
"I think it will take more than 12 months to do that, so that's why I'm running again and would look to have the support to be mayor again to follow through on various projects."
Those projects include the activation of the former ambulance station, which council is negotiating a lease with Vivability to repurpose the site, and activating the old TAFE precinct.
"I definitely want to work constructively to see a good outcome there for the city, and there's quite a few other projects as well," Cr Jennings said.
Bathurst's longest-serving incumbent councillor plans to seek re-election.
Cr North performed well at the last election in 2021, being the third person to reach the required number of votes to become a councillor.
He said, if re-elected, the next term would be his last, but, for now, he has unfinished business.
"I really love this community, I really enjoy being able to contribute and, yes, there is some unfinished things," he said.
"I just feel that the second half of the previous council and this council, I've personally been disappointed, and in my mind I'd like to see things get more back on track."
Like Cr Burke, it was being in second position on a successful ticket that led to Cr Smith being on council.
He joined running mate Cr Robert Taylor in the chamber following the 2021 election.
Cr Smith said he is undecided on whether or not he will seek re-election.
"I haven't made any decision yet. Obviously, I'm in the midst of a new role at my full-time work, which is taking a lot of time," he said.
He said he wants to make his decision "in the next couple of months", suggesting May or June as his self-imposed deadline.
Cr Taylor was the second person to be elected to Bathurst council in 2021 and days later had enough support in the chamber to become the mayor.
He held the position for almost two years until he lost to Cr Jess Jennings at the mayoral election in September, 2023.
Cr Taylor said he plans to seek re-election to council in 2024.
"I always said I would do two terms if I possibly could," he said.
He believes he needs more time to accomplish the things he wants to do.
"I feel that you can't progress on one term, especially when it was a short term, three years, not four, and I think you need time to put your head around the workings of local government and then you need time to put your stamp on anything relevant and which direction the city is heading in," Cr Taylor said.
"I just feel one term is too short, especially when it's a short term."
