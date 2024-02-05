Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Rams women out to create their own history 50 years on from famous victory

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 5 2024 - 12:35pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FIFTY years on from the Western Rams' famous Amco Cup victory another representative team is out to make their own piece of history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.