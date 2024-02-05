Rams women out to create their own history 50 years on from famous victory

FIFTY years on from the Western Rams' famous Amco Cup victory another representative team is out to make their own piece of history.
This year's Rams senior women's side came together for the first time at Bathurst on Sunday to begin training for what they hope can be their own history-making season in the NSW Women's Country Championships.
'History' was the recurring theme throughout the opening half hour talk session, where the Rams coaching staff highlighted the potential this year's squad has to make waves against some of the best players around the state.
Coach Kev Grimshaw emphasised the importance of commitment from his 2024 squad while current Indigenous All Stars coach Jess Skinner, joining via video chat, discussed how this year's Rams could be seen as trailblazers for their sport.
It was during the talk session where Grimshaw named his captaincy team for the season, with Bec Smyth to lead the way and Sarah Colman as vice-captain.
Higher representative honours is something Smyth is more than familiar with when it comes to rugby union.
The former ACT Brumbies skipper made three World Cup appearance for the national team but is a relative newcomer to the rugby league scene.
Still, Smyth has already been a force for the Goannas in the Western Women's Rugby League competition and her efforts didn't go unnoticed by Grimshaw.
"I'm the oldest here by a very long way but it's always nice to have a bunch of girls around you who are so passionate. I'm extremely honoured to lead them," Smyth said.
"I only personally know a couple of them but I know that the talent out there is so good. I think it'll be an easy team to lead because they're so skilful.
"[League] is moving so much more quickly than union is. It's still good to see women in contact sports. It's my passion and I love that it's their passion too."
Smyth was shocked to receive the captaincy call from the coach.
"I thought 'I'll come in and just do what I need to do' ... and when it was offered to me I hesitated a little because it's my first time here, and you can't just expect girls to respect you because you're just captain," she said.
"You've got to earn that respect, and I mentioned all those things to him, but he said 'You'll be right', so I'll go out there and lead like I normally would.
"Those girls will be leading me a lot as well, since I'm still new to things."
Follow the coaching staff discussion players went out onto the Jack Arrow Sporting Complex field to hone their skills in the blistering Bathurst heat.
It was the first session for the team ahead of their opening game at Junee on February 24 against Riverina.
"I'm very confident in the team we've assembled here. They're all committed to the idea of it and making it succeed," Grimshaw said.
"It's a great show of the talent we have here. I coach the Platypi, and we've won the comp the last three times and there's eight of our girls here, but there's a strong mixture of players from all teams.
"Bec Smyth will captain and she's unbelievable. I saw her play a game in Dubbo where she kept them in the game on her own. She's a real leader."
