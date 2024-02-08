People out and about enjoying the first Riverside Markets of the year

THE Riverside Markets have made their 2024 debut and plenty of people ventured out to make the most of it.
It's the Lions Club of Mount Panorama that hosts the Riverside Markets, choosing to hold the event on the first Saturday of each month.
Given January is a time when a lot of people are away, the club skipped that month and scheduled its first event for the year for February 3, 2024.
A range of stalls were set up in Berry Park for people to explore, offering products such as candles, fishing gear, clothing, toys and plants.
Of course, food is usually a big draw card for the markets, with people able to pick up some fresh produce or tasty treats to take home.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch stopped by the Riverside Markets to take some of shots of people out enjoying the morning.
Scroll through the gallery above to see who we spotted out and about.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.