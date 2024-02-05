Ten years of giving women a confidence boost when they needed it the most

WITH backgrounds in hairdressing and beauty therapy, it's no surprise Heather Larnach and Mandy Wilding were called upon to deliver the Daffodil Wig Library in Bathurst.
For 10 years, the duo have been volunteering their time to help women experiencing hair loss find the right wig for them.
Whether it was due to cancer treatment, alopecia, lupus, trichotillomania or any other condition that results in hair loss, women have been able to regain their confidence after meeting Ms Larnach and Ms Wilding.
In 2024, they are celebrating 10 years of the wig library, and they are thanking the community for enabling the service to keep going for all that time.
"I don't think either of us really thought that we'd get to where we are today, 10 years later, with the beautiful wigs that we've got available and headwear service that we're now providing to all our ladies," Ms Larnach said.
It was Daffodil Cottage's nursing unit manager who suggested that a wig library be established in Bathurst, with a focus on assisting women who had lost their hair due to cancer treatment.
Ms Larnach and Ms Wilding, who were already volunteers with Daffodil Cottage, were asked to run the service.
Given their experience in the beauty industry - Ms Larnach as a beauty therapist and Ms Wilding as a hairdresser - they were the perfect people for the job.
"Not that we knew anything about wigs, I can tell you. We knew very little about wigs," Ms Wilding said.
"We've learnt a lot along the way."
In 2014, the wig library opened at Daffodil Cottage.
"We started off in the very beginning with about 10 wigs," Ms Wilding said.
"Pantene started us off and also the Daffodil Cottage Advisory Board gave us some money to help get us established.
"We've gone from 10 wigs to, I guess, we'd probably have 400."
After a couple of years, the service moved to Poole House for about 12 months, and then it was over to the heritage building of Bathurst Hospital, where it has had its own dedicated room since 2017.
The wig library started out, and remains, a volunteer-run service and it relies on donations to be able to source the wigs.
Thankfully, the community recognises the value of the service and continues to support it.
"Everything that you see here has been purchased with money that's been donated to us from the community for the last 10 years," Ms Larnach said.
"And we've never had to go back and ask for any money from the advisory board," Ms Wilding added.
For $50, women are able to hire a wig for the time that they need it. Alternatively, they can purchase ones at wholesale prices.
The wig library offers one-on-one consultations to help women experiencing hair loss find the right wig for them.
Ms Larnach and Ms Wilding draw on their experience in the beauty industry to recommend colours and styles that will flatter each person.
They can also customise a wig by trimming it to suit the wearer.
"That's something that we've really mastered over the last 10 years, of how to fit a wig properly, how to trim a wig if need be, because there's lots of things you have to take into consideration," Ms Wilding said.
Additional services are available, including head shaving, hot towel and soothing Moroccan oil treatments, and advice on wig maintenance.
The wig library has also developed its own scalp treatment with the help of the team at Capital Chemist, who formulated the product.
The treatment helps to nourish and moisturise so the scalp stays healthy while going through cancer treatment.
Over the course of 10 years, Ms Larnach and Ms Wilding have been able to help hundreds of women in Bathurst and the surrounding area as they navigate hair loss.
"It's amazing; you see them come in full of apprehension and, I guess, anxiety, and see them walk out the door with confidence and a big smile on their face," Ms Wilding said.
The wig library obviously makes a huge difference to its clients, but it's also rewarding for the women delivering the service.
"It's very humbling really, and a privilege," Ms Larnach said.
Ms Wilding concurred.
"I think for Heather and I to be in the position we are to be able to help is certainly an absolute privilege and it's a real pleasure to be able to put a smile on somebody else's face," she said.
"It's extremely humbling and very rewarding."
To mark the milestone, a cocktail party will be held at The Greens on William on March 9, 2024, starting at 6pm.
People can enjoy canapes at the venue, as well as entertainment from a DJ and the possibility of winning one of the lucky door or raffle prizes.
This is a ticketed event, costing $70 per person, with all proceeds to go to the Daffodil Wig Library.
It's hoped the community will join the celebrations.
"We just really want to celebrate the 10 years and whilst we can make a little bit of money on the way, that's great as well," Ms Wilding said.
