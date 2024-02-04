Rugby's bowling attack sends club to Bonnor Cup semi-final

RUGBY Union are through to another Bonnor Cup semi-final after taking the spoils in the winner-takes-all clash with City Colts on Friday night at Wade Park.
In a game dominated by the bowlers Rugby scrapped their way to 128 before removing Colts for just 81.
It sets up a semi-final clash with Bathurst rivals St Pat's Old Boys this Friday while the other semi will be contested by Cavaliers and Orange CYMS the following week.
Playing a hand in the win for Rugby Union was Jameel Qureshi.
The former Bathurst captain has stepped away from the club's BOIDC squad this season but has been happy to step up for Rugby's Bonnor Cup clashes this season.
His unbeaten 23 with the bat and 2-12 with the ball has ensured he'll be playing at least one more game with the team in 2023-24.
Qureshi said it was an easy decision to take the step back from Saturday cricket this year but still loves having the opportunity to enjoy the odd Twenty20 game this season.
"I'm just getting older, I've got a few kays on the clock and the kids keep me busy so I thought the Friday nights are a great opportunity to still play with less commitment," he said.
"I haven't missed things too much, to be totally honest, but I always love being at Wade Park on a Friday night. It's a privilege to play there. I thoroughly enjoy it every time, and when I'm there I always reflect on the moments I've had at the ground."
Qureshi's score was the second highest score of the Rugby innings, bettered only by marquee player Marty Jeffrey's 29.
Colts' Israel Symmington (3-16), Cooper Stephen (3-26) and Guy Hammond (3-37) did the damage with the ball, restricting Rugby to a total that looked very reachable on paper.
However, Rugby's bowling attack showed an even greater amount of intensity.
Connor Brown's fighting knock of 24 lower down the order was the bright spot on a tough night for the team.
Jacob Ryan (3-16) led the way, Brad Rayner and Flynn Taylor each picked up two wickets before Qureshi arrived on the scene late to finish things up.
Qureshi was surprised to see the often batting-friendly Orange wicket playing some uncommon tricks.
"I thought the wicket was still fairly good, but I haven't played much cricket this year. Wade Park is always a great place to play but the ball was staying a bit low from one end," he said.
"I felt that we didn't bat to the best of our ability. We started well but really lost our way there. I thought both sides fielded really well but everyone struggled with the bat."
