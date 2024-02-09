Junior cricket is back in Bathurst, and people were keen to see it play out

FOR Bathurst's young sports stars, cricket season has finally resumed.
Some of the first games of junior cricket for 2024 were played in Bathurst on Saturday, February 3.
One-day games for different age groups were played at various venues across Bathurst, including Ralph Cameron Oval, Learmonth Park, Police Paddock, St Stanislaus' College, and the Scots All Saints College campuses.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch ventured out to Learmonth Park that morning for the under 13s round nine match between St Pat's Old Boys U13 Mixed White and Stannies U13 Boys White.
Family and friends were there to watch the action and support the young players with every bat, catch and wicket.
Armed with camping chairs, hats, sunglasses and refreshments, spectators were prepared to set up stumps and spend their day under the shade of nearby trees.
Stannies won the match by six wickets, led by an unbeaten half century to Charlie McMillan.
Scroll through the photos above to see who was spotted there on the day.
