Tickets are tried and true, but one councillor will take the solo gamble

COUNCILLOR Ian North is refusing to enter a ticket in the 2024 local government election, a move that would make it harder for him to be returned for a sixth consecutive term.
Cr North has been an elected representative of Bathurst Regional Council for around two decades, following the amalgamation of Bathurst City Council and Evans Shire Council.
He has confirmed he plans to run again in 2024, but will do so as a solo candidate.
There is no doubt that it will make the campaign more difficult, as recent elections have proven candidates stand a better chance of being elected if they run as a group, also known as a ticket, of five people.
This is because groups of five appear above the line on the ballot paper.
"Out of the last two elections, I've seen the impact teams have had on the structure of council and I don't like it," he said.
It's a risky move, but one he stands by.
"I'm definitely going to be running by myself," he said.
At this stage, incumbent councillors who have confirmed they will seek re-election have told the Western Advocate they will more than likely run a ticket.
Even people who, like Cr North, don't like the impact of tickets on council, believe it would afford them the best chance of being re-elected.
Cr Warren Aubin said it comes down to the voting habits of people in Bathurst.
"I wish the ticket system wasn't in, because I just think it is a joke, but the problem that we face is when you run a ticket, 50 per cent of all the voters in the electorate vote for a ticket, because it's the easy way to vote. You just put one in the box and walk away," he said.
"... There's 50 per cent of the vote you don't have a chance with if you don't run a ticket."
Incumbent councillors, and anyone else considering being a candidate, have a few months to ponder whether to run a ticket or be an ungrouped candidate.
The election will be held on September 14, 2024.
With the right ticket, it's possible to significantly affect the make-up of the council and the direction policy moves in over the term.
Paul Toole proved that back in 2008 when he ran his five-person ticket.
There were 24 candidates vying for the nine positions, and amongst that field, three tickets with between three and five people on them.
Mr Toole was the lead candidate for Group C, a ticket that also included Warren Aubin, Monica Morse, Greg Westman and Leisa Marshall.
Mr Toole and his ticket attracted so many votes that four of the five ended up being elected that year, with just Ms Marshall missing out.
Mr Toole, who had already had the opportunity to serve as mayor in 2007, was returned as mayor unopposed at the first post-election council meeting.
Since that election, the number of tickets on the ballot at local government elections in Bathurst has increased.
At the same time, solo candidates are finding it increasingly difficult to be elected, with just one managing to do that in 2017 and no ungrouped candidates being elected in 2021.
Of course, with more tickets on the ballot paper, it makes it more challenging to get multiple people from the one ticket elected, but it's not impossible.
Two lead candidates at the 2021 election, Ben Fry and Robert Taylor, had their number two join them on council despite there being 12 tickets on the ballot paper.
