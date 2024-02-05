Western Advocatesport
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Shoemark tons up again as Bathurst remains unbeaten

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
February 5 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IF there was any debate still going around who is Bathurst's best junior batter for their age then that was put to bed on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.