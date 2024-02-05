Shoemark tons up again as Bathurst remains unbeaten

IF there was any debate still going around who is Bathurst's best junior batter for their age then that was put to bed on Sunday.
Bathurst under 14s opener batter Lochlan Shoemark scored his third career ton to help his side convincingly overcome hosts Dubbo Blue and maintain their unbeaten Western Zone Cricket season.
The latest century came at a fast clip by Shoemark's usual patient standards - 105 off 92 deliveries - and featured 18 boundaries.
It helped Bathurst make their way to 7-280, before the visitors rolled Dubbo for just 44.
Shoemark has now brought up a treble of centuries over the past year with three different sides.
He hit his maiden ton in last season's President's Cup for club side City Colts before finding his second one with Central West just two months ago.
He nearly added another one earlier this Western Zone Cricket season when he hit a crucial 93 runs in Bathurst's last-ball win over Orange Gold.
"I was just looking to rotate on the good balls and punish the bad ones," Shoemark said following his latest ton.
"We a bit of a smaller boundary today, which was good. I was looking to hit those bad ones pretty hard.
"I was picking the gaps pretty well today and it was a quick outfield too. It was running away quickly."
Shoemark put on a 151 run opening wicket stand with Clement Gentle (35) and continued to put on the runs alongside Mathew Pearce (49).
Buster Goninan was the other standout player on the day for Bathurst, taking 4-4 from his 5.5 overs.
It's not every day you can ask such a young player which of their centuries is their favourite.
For Shoemark, his latest ranks at the top.
"I think this one's probably the best of them because I was able to score a little quicker," he said.
"I got my hundred in around 24 overs, which was really good."
Bathurst were a cut above Dubbo in the field as well, performing well in sweltering conditions to make it four wins from four games.
"It's always good when you've got a big score to bowl to. That brings a lot of energy in the field," Shoemark said.
"The wickets tend to keep following each other when you've got that high energy."
It was a great weekend overall for Shoemark after he hit an unbeaten 39 for City Colts in their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket game, a new personal high score for the top grade competition.
Meanwhile, the city's under 12s side went down by three wickets in a close contest with Dubbo at Morse Park 2.
Finney Eldershaw (29) and Ben Knox (28) played the biggest role with the bat to get the home side to 9-146 from their 50 overs.
Bathurst were able to routinely pick up wickets to disrupt the Dubbo chase but useful knocks from opener Mitch Cosier (41) and middle order batter Riley Caton (44 not out) got their team over the line with 11 balls to spare.
Riley Moxon (2-29) was the best of the Bathurst bowlers.
There were better times for the Bathurst 16s team next door at Morse Park 1 as they claimed a strong five wicket win over Dubbo Blue.
After being sent in to bat Dubbo posted a reasonably competitive score of 180, led by a 56 from Archie Morgan.
Ali Wally (4-20) and Jayden Braiser (3-17) took the biggest share of the wickets.
Bathurst's Brasier (34), Kobe Muir (37) and Cooper Stephen (46) all pitched in to get their side close to the target before Flynn Waddell (16 not out) and Gilby Glawson (10 not out) finished things off in the 35th over.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.