The rains are coming and so is some cooler weather

BATHURST is bracing for a wet few days, with the mercury expected to drop as well.
According to Weatherzone.com.au, there's a 90 per cent chance of rain for Bathurst on Monday, February 5, which may bring between 10-20 millimetres of rain.
This will be followed by a 70 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday, with 5-10mm of rain, before a 50 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday which may bring up to 5mm of rain.
February has started with a string of 30 plus days - including a high of 37.3 on Sunday - but the temperature is expected to cool off in the coming days.
A high of 27 degrees is forecast for Tuesday, followed by 24 on Wednesday and 23 on Thursday.
Friday is expected to hit a high of 27, Saturday 26 and Sunday will bring a high of 27.
Overnight temperatures will be the game changer, with lows of 14 on Wednesday, 13 on Thursday, 12 on Friday and 13 on both Saturday and Sunday.
