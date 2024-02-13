Woman gives excuse for hatchet after threatening to stab person

A WOMAN who threatened to stab someone during a heated conversation has told a court she "forgot" about a hatchet she had in her bag.
Teresa Maria Mackay, 55, of McIntosh Place, Kelso was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on January 31, 2024 after she accepted a finding of guilt to intimidation and having a knife in public.
The victim went to a home on Kabbera Boulevard in Kelso about 3.15pm on May 21, 2023 when she tried to speak with Mackay about her behaviour, court papers said.
After Mackay refused to answer her door, the victim got a master key and went and spoke with her.
After an "amicable" conversation, the victim left Mackay's room when she heard her scream "you (expletive) white (expletive), I'll get you ... I'll get everyone in this house".
The victim told Mackay to leave the home but she continued to scream and bang things in her bedroom.
"You'll see what I have planned for you when I give you the key tomorrow ... I'll stab you, you fat white (expletive)," Mackay said.
Police were called to the home, and spoke with the victim.
The court heard officers then found Mackay on Rivett Place in Kelso.
She was arrested and during a search, police found she had a hatchet with a Swiss Army Knife attached to the handle.
Mackay was taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Isabella Strapp told the court her client - whose behaviour "escalated to a concerning degree" - forgot the hatchet was in her bag.
"She uses it to carve wood for Aboriginal creative projects," Ms Strapp said.
When asked by the court if Mackay would consider doing community service work to reduce her sentence, Ms Strapp was instructed that her client "doesn't want to work for free".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she could not accept Mackay's reasoning for having the knife.
"I sentence on facts, not fantasy," Ms Ellis said.
Mackay was placed on an intensive correction order for one year, with the condition that she has no drugs not prescribed by a doctor.
