It's on again in early March. See ewe there? | Rural Notebook

BATHURST Merino Association will hold its 29th Annual Merino Ewe Comp on Friday, March 8.
Entries are drawn from an area that covers the Peel, Sallys Flat and Limekilns districts, where a lot of traditional superfine wools are grown.
Judges this time are Alan McGufficke from Greendale Stud, Cooma and Stuart Murdoch, who is stud classer at Haddon Rig, Warren.
Costs for the day are as follows:
Bookings are essential to Kirby McPhee on 0401 402 351; email bma@outlook.com.au.
RSVP by February 21.
ABC Rural ran an interview with a Cooma agronomist last week and his comments on this summer season on the Monaro are worth repeating.
He said no-one believes that they have seen a better February season in the district and that well-fertilised perennial pastures are reaching their potential during a typically warm summer.
Bureau of Meteorology forecasts are now predicting a quick return to La Nina conditions and plenty of rain from Easter through winter.
Who is putting their hand up to believe a long-range forecast? But we all hope that it might be right.
STUD Merino ram sales in the New England are in full swing and a $15,000 Nerstane ram was bought by Kath and Terry Dolbel, "Milton Vale", Triangle Flat.
This column is being written before the Lorelmo sale. This stud sells a lot of rams to our district.
WHETHER we agree with real progress in our district or whether we oppose some of the plans, we see the granting of approval for the Glanmire Solar Farm as well as a green light for the new multi-storey private hospital and car park in central Bathurst.
For kids that grew up when Bathurst's population was fewer than 17,000, to the buzzing country city of about 43,000 of today, we have seen many changes.
Our university and our tremendous sports facilities are standouts, but Mother Nature was kind to give us Mount Panorama, the Macquarie River and a lovely, moderate climate.
No wonder many of us old buffers have stayed here all our lives.
I NOTE the recent passing of long-time Bathurst resident Tony Favero and we appreciate that he and his family helped our first Bathurst Merino Association Ewe Competition 31 years ago.
They used a full-page advertisement for their National Mutual Agency in the Scotts Centre and the support has not been forgotten.
Our sympathy to Tony's family in Bathurst.
WHEN a minority of our population would like to change the date of our national day from its traditional January 26, we see the crew at Perthville Village Store holding their Australia Day barbecue and food sales for the day being donated to the local neighbourhood group.
This year's donation totalled $1150 and is to be used to install much-needed seats at the public tennis courts.
Lots of country people buy their day-to-day needs and their fuel at the Perthville Village Store and servo and they appreciate the Australia Day celebrations and the donation.
Thank you to management and staff at Metro Perthville.
IN a much reduced offering of only 33,000 bales Australia-wide in week 31, the wool market continued to struggle.
Competition remains tough in the rooms as China was once again the main buyer of our wool.
The 18.5 micron and finer fleece types were hardest hit, losing 30-40ac for the week, while the traditional "safe" microns of 19.0 and broader were only 5-10ac cheaper.
Skirting types were easier and crossbred wools were fully firm.
Week 32 sees an early estimated offering of around 44,000 bales and is specified a superfine sale.
FOR 21 years, his wife complained that he didn't put the cap back on the toothpaste.
So on their 22nd anniversary, he resolved to put the cap on firmly and did so for a full week.
On the eighth day, his wife asked: "Tell me, please, why have you stopped brushing your teeth?"
***
"DO you drink?" he was asked at the gym door.
"Yes I do," he said.
"Do you smoke?" he was asked.
"Yes I do."
"Do you eat fatty food?"
"Yes I do."
"Will you stop all that?"
"No I won't."
"Then why did you come to the gym?"
"To fix the bloody air-con."
