Woman grabs pole during neighbourhood brawl, ends up on ground in 'scuffle'

USING a pole to hit a woman during a neighbourhood brawl has resulted in a criminal conviction for a 27-year-old.
Payden Kryger, of Lang Street, Woonona was sentenced in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 31, 2024 for one charge of affray.
A co-accused in the matter - who is yet to formally enter a plea in relation to her involvement - was standing outside a home in South Bathurst when she is believed to have yelled at a group of on October 24, 2023, court papers say.
"Mind your own (expletive) business," Kryger yelled back.
"Get over yourselves, I have dealt with you idiots before," the co-accused is alleged to have said.
A short time later, Kryger went to the co-accused's home and grabbed an aluminium pole that was leaning against her veranda.
"Come down here, you're nothing but a big fat (expletive)," Kryger said.
Kryger swung the pole before the co-accused is believed to have said "bring it on".
The court heard Kryger hit the co-accused on the arm with the pole before they began punching each other.
Kryger ended up on the ground in a scuffle, when the co-accused is believed to have kicked her.
A short time later police arrived and spoke with the co-accused.
Kryger was then charged.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Kryger aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in her absence.
Kryger was fined $2000.
