Who was there in the shade during Carillon's Saturday recital?

LOCAL musician Hector Lupp was honoured during a recent recital at the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon.
Mr Lupp was one of the first locals to play the Kings Parade landmark when it opened back in the 1930s and became Bathurst's inaugural official carillonist a few years later.
A recital performed by Jennifer Roberts and Wendy Murphy on Saturday, February 3 was held to mark the 90th anniversary since Mr Lupp secured his place in the CBD instrument's history.
The Friends of Bathurst War Memorial Carillon say the February 3 event will be the first of a series of Carillon performances to be held most Saturdays at 1pm throughout 2024.
As part of the recent recital, there was also a premiere of arrangements of piano works by local pianist and composer, Anne Whale.
