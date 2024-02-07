Thousands converge on Proctor Park for latest edition of Bathurst Cup

THOUSANDS of soccer players converged on Proctor Park on the weekend, in the 11th edition of the Bathurst Cup.
Acting as the final pre-season hit-out for competing boys teams, the Bathurst Cup was split across five age groups - under 13s, 14s, 15s, 16s and 18s.
Bankstown City won both the under 13s and 14s, NWS Spirit won the under 15s and 16s and Mt Druitt Town Rangers emerged victorious in the under 18s.
Bathurst had district teams entered in all age groups bar the 15s and while they faced an uphill battle against much stronger opposition, the under 18s managed a 1-0 win over Lane Cave West.
Western NSW Football had teams in all age groups except for the under 16s, but the club managed several wins including in the 13s (3-0 over Mid Coast), 14s (3-1 against Wagga City Wanderers) and 15s (1-0 against Belconnen United and Bankstown City).
Bathurst District Football president Peter Scott said it was a massive weekend.
"We had over 100 teams competing in the Bathurst Cup and we saw some truly great football across the five age groups," he said.
"This event is always a major fundraiser for Bathurst District Football, through our canteen.
"A big thank you to everyone that helped in the canteen, including the BDF committee, as well as volunteers from Bathurst 75, Abercrombie and Bathurst City Red Tops."
Volunteers were be kept on their feet once again this weekend, with Proctor Park to host over 120 teams on February 10-11 for the Proctor Park Challenge pre-season girls carnival.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.