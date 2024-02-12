Western Advocate
'Best use of this land': Environmental figure offers strong defence of solar farm project

By Matt Watson
February 13 2024 - 4:30am
AS the green light is given for a solar farm to be built on farmland on Bathurst's outskirts, a member of a local environmental group has reminded the city that agricultural properties have been lost to housing estates in the past.

MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

