Club reaches new peak at Mountains and Plains Swimming Championships

THERE'S an excited atmosphere around the Bathurst Swimming Academy camp following their third placing at the weekend's Mountains and Plains Swimming Championships at Lithgow.
Several swimmers earned their ticket to the upcoming NSW Country Championships while some competitors knocked almost half a minute off their personal best times during a memorable two days in the pool.
Only Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club and Orange Aquatic Club finished ahead of the smaller Bathurst crew, which was the dream result for head coach Steve Howell.
Howell had strong expectations for the Lithgow event after his club had brought home over 35 medals at the Bathurst Swim Carnival just a few weeks earlier.
"We took a squad of 30 kids over, so to come third while being such a young club, we're absolutely rapt," he said.
"It's the biggest achievement for our club, and we've now got 10 kids off to Country Championships in two weeks' time. Everyone swam so well and everyone gave it their all. They had such a great day and such a good weekend.
"The two clubs that finished ahead of us are larger clubs and have more depth to draw from. It's amazing to come away third."
Howell said there were no shortage of amazing achievements across the board for his team.
"Olivia Taylor got the eight years and under point score champion for her age group. She's only seven and has done three carnivals," he said.
"She killed it, and she even did 50 metres of butterfly, which at just the age of seven is pretty impressive. She's worked really, really hard.
"Noah Fallow made it to the Country Championships, qualifying by a tenth of a second. He'd been sweating on trying to make country for weeks.
"Brodie Scrimshaw did an 11 second PB in the 200m IM, Matilda Wiley had seven personal best times from eight swims and one of our new swimmers, Kai Bortolazzo, has qualified for our 13-14 years relay team at Country.
"Bailee Harper did a 21-second personal best time in the 200m freestyle, Emma Howell did a nine second PB for the 200m medley, Ava Middleton got an eight second PB for the 100m freestyle and Lexi Stewart got a PB in every event."
The result came just a week after the club had a great day out at the Canowindra Swim Carnival.
Bathurst Swimming Academy's 20 competitors produced 88 personal bests in total from 138 swims at the event.
