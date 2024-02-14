Drive-by harasser slapped with criminal conviction for pestering woman

DRIVING back and forth past a protected person's house threatening to "be back" has prompted a criminal conviction for a 31-year-old woman.
Kerryann Archer of Cummings Street, West Bathurst was sentenced in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 31, 2024 for contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Court documents state the victim was outside of her home in West Bathurst about 11.30am on December 21, 2023 when Archer drove past in a blue Hyundai Santa Fe.
"I'll be back," Archer yelled.
A short time later, Archer drove back past the victim's house, which was caught on CCTV.
The court heard this breached two conditions of the AVO against Archer, which listed the victim as a protected person.
Around 12.20pm, the victim went to Bathurst Police Station and gave a statement, along with a copy of the video footage.
Police then went to Archer's home on Cummings Street and spoke with her about the incident.
She was then taken to the Bathurst Police Station and charged.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Archer had a record of entirely driving-related matters when she read the charge against her aloud in open court.
Archer, who was absent from court proceedings, was fined $1500.
