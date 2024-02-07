See photos of those showing off sensational skills at summer soccer

DAWSON'S Summer of Football hosted the third round for the 2024 season, with dozens of teams playing across both the junior and senior competition.
There were plenty of people there to either spectate or participate at Police Paddock on Friday, February 2, for what was the first round of the competition after being split into two divisions.
The competition, which is annually organised by the Eglinton District Football Club, has now been running for several years.
For the 2023 and 2024 summer season, this competition was complimented by the Summer Sixes carnival, which was held in October 2023.
The 2024 competition boasts 13 teams in the senior grades, and six teams in the junior grades, proving that Dawson's Summer of Football has something for everyone.
It's the perfect place those just wanting to have a kick on the pitch, or those looking to sharpen their skills ahead of the winter competition.
The summer of football will continue until March, 8, where the top teams will be crowned the winners of the 2024 season.
