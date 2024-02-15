Woman busted stealing chicken chips, bottle of soft drink from Woolies

STEALING a packet of chicken chips and a bottle of soft drink from a supermarket has seen a 30-year-old woman fined $250.
Beryl Murray of Russell Street, Bathurst was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 31, 2024 of shoplifting.
Documents tendered to the court state Murray was at Woolworths in the Bathurst City Centre around 12.15pm on December 14, 2023 where she took a packet of chicken Smith chips and a bottle of Coca-Cola.
As Murray was walking out of the store, she was stopped by loss prevention officers and taken to nearby police.
The court heard she was asked about the theft before she was charged.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Murray aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in her absence.
Ms Ellis also noted Murray was on conditional liberty at the time for unrelated matters.
She was then sentenced.
