Second chance at approval for retailer that wants to open in Kelso

A BUSINESS that had its development application rejected could end up getting the green light after all.
Beacon Lighting was named as one of the major retailers set to call The Gateway in Kelso home back in 2022, and later lodged a DA with Bathurst Regional Council.
The council refused consent on September 28, 2023, believing the proponent had failed to submit sufficient detail regarding traffic impacts and the extent and impact of the proposed earthworks.
The signage proposed also would have breached the development standards, and there was no justification provided as to why.
Since then, Beacon Lighting Corporation has requested a review of DA in the hopes the council will now approve it.
The DA will be considered at council's February 7, 2024 meeting, with planning staff recommending consent be granted, subject to conditions.
According to a report from the director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, the council has received additional information.
"The reasons for refusal related to there being insufficient information supplied by the applicant," he said.
"It came to pass that the applicant had prepared this additional information prior to the decision to refuse, but council was not advised of this.
"The determination by refusal must now be considered through the review process."
Beacon Light Corporation is seeking approval to construct four specialised retail premises and a 76-space car park, as well as to carry out bulk earthworks and install advertising signage for two tenants.
The site plans show two separate buildings, with building two including three showrooms. All of the buildings face Ingersole Drive.
The floor area across the four showrooms on the site ranges between 800 and 1100 square metres.
Beacon Lighting would be the tenant for building one, but tenants for building two have not been named.
The proposed height of the building set out in the DA contravenes the development standard.
The site falls under two different height limits, being seven metres and 12 metres, and parts of building one and showroom two exceed the seven-metre height limit by up to 1.867 metres.
However, council staff are satisfied with the justification for exceeding the limit and have recommended the variation be supported.
"The proposed development is consistent with the objectives of the development standard given that most of the building complies with the seven metre and 12 metre height limits applying to the subject site," Mr Southorn's report states.
"Further, the maximum exceedance is only 1.867 metres when measured from natural ground level.
"When measured from proposed ground level there will be little to no exceedance."
The proposed flushed wall advertising signage also doesn't comply with the standards, but council staff have again recommended supporting a variation based on the justification provided by the developer.
