'First business I've ever owned': Sarah excited to join James in gym venture

A GYM is its own community, according to Sarah Colman.
"It's so great," the new co-owner of F45 Bathurst says.
"I work the same schedule every single week and if I'm not here, god, they [members] get into me.
"Even if I tell them I'm not going to be here, if I'm away or something, they message me and they are, like, where were you?
"If a member is sick or something, they always ask where they are. People just care about each other here."
Ms Colman has been working at the Corporation Avenue gym for about two-and-a-half years, but took the big step late last year of deciding to buy into the business.
Her partner in F45 Bathurst is James Acreman, who until recently was the owner of the Domino's Kelso and West Bathurst stores.
"I had a really big year here [at the gym] in 2022," he said. "I came here pretty unfit, pretty fat and lost 30 kilos."
He took note of the culture at F45 Bathurst "of people who loved coming to the gym and looked after each other really well" and "that was sort of all fostered by Sarah".
Fast forward to late 2023 and "we came up with this idea of buying the gym and Sarah operating it and I'll just help with the sales and marketing side and do that customer thing that needs to happen," he said.
The two of them took over in mid-December.
"It was a very nice little Christmas present," Mr Acreman said. "Our members were so excited.
"Since we've taken over, we've increased the schedule massively. We've built a new creche area.
"We've extended the creche hours so that the creche now covers three sessions in the morning: the seven o'clock, the 7.50 and the 9.15, which is fantastic.
"I'm bringing my little boy here for the 7.50 class and then drop him down at school in the morning and I'm not losing that time.
"And we've got some great trainers here. And we've had some really good success already. We've had about 16 new members in January just from word of mouth."
With his Kelso and West Bathurst Domino's stores sold last September, F45 Bathurst is now Mr Acreman's only local business, though he has retained Domino's franchises in the Blue Mountains and in Forbes.
"It was just time for a change," he said of his decision to sell the local pizza stores. "And these ones [Kelso and West Bathurst], I had a buyer for."
He acknowledged F45 in general has had some "bad media" recently and some of its gyms have closed, which he attributed to a hangover from the COVID period, but said it's a different story outside the big cities.
"We're just so lucky being regional.
"Regional NSW is such a great place to own a business. Business is just a little bit more robust.
"I mean, gyms are tough in Bathurst. There's a lot of them.
"But we do have a pretty unique offering and, being part of a global brand, we have a really high level of quality of session for our clients."
For her part, Ms Colman is enjoying getting a new perspective on the place where she's been working for a while.
"It's the first business I've ever owned," she said.
"I worked here for two-and-a-half years before we made this decision and I'm just really excited about it.
"Learning off James has been a pretty big thing and obviously my main role is just to keep operations as smooth as possible out on the floor.
"And that's the part that I love the most.
"I just love helping people and I think my connection with the members is pretty damn strong and I just love all of them, so I'm just glad that I keep getting to do what I'm doing - but, I guess, have a stronger and further investment in the place as well."
To illustrate what he likes about the gym, Mr Acreman offered the example of a member who did her 1000th class recently.
"Sarah organised balloons that spelt out 1000 and a cake and whatever else because it's such a big achievement," he said.
He said the Corporation Avenue gym is always going to be boutique.
"It's never going to be a 1000-member gym.
"We've got roughly 100 members and, if everything went amazing, we'd double that over time, but we don't want it to be any bigger than that.
"We don't want it to be that people can't get into the session that they want to do.
"It's really about finding that sweet spot of servicing that community like that."
