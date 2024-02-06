Looking for a learning experience? Well, you've come to the right place | The arts

THERE'S nothing like a new year to start a new hobby or make plans for your creative practice.
BE quick to enrol in dance and drama classes as most start back this week (Carillon Theatrical Society Junior are starting their theatre and drama classes in March at a new venue).
There's regular art classes like Cleverness Art School in Orange, who start their weekly drawing classes this week (0418 450 115).
Getting rave reviews is The Uncooperative, a program for young people aged 13 to 19 years, held Tuesdays at 3.30pm in Kandos. Each week, an awesome Cementa artist will show you how to make cool stuff, you'll get free afternoon tea and a free ride home.
Mondays at the Museum return to Orange Regional Museum (Monday, 10am-11am). It's a free one-hour session designed for three- to five-year-olds and their grown-ups.
THERE are lots of local arts groups looking for new members.
Join oil painting workshops hosted by Bathurst and District Artisans Incorporated every second and fourth Thursday of the month at Perthville Community Hall.
These are aimed at artists experienced in using oil paints.
Your tutor, Grahame Martin, has represented Australia and has featured in national and international magazines.
Next class is Thursday, February 8 from 9.30am-3pm (0438 442 179).
Bathurst and District Artisans will run a one-off The Art of Packaging workshop this Saturday, February 10 from 10am-3pm at Perthville Community Hall.
It is designed for adults to explore individual ways to express their ideas and creativity in upcycling packaging materials.
It encourages packaging materials to be viewed as a resource for home or office.
Take home ideas on collecting, sorting and storing your recycled resources.
This year's theme for Waste to Art (to be held in May in Bathurst) is "packaging", so this workshop would be a good place to start.
Make bookings online or contact fionahowle@bigpond.com.
Jennie Pottie at Heart For Clay will teach you hand building and wheel instruction. Price includes clay and firing.
Classes are available either individually or with a friend or two (0428 882 416).
Louise Ranshaw has scheduled a few pottery workshops out of her Peel studio this term. Join her Wednesdays from February 14 to March 20 or Sundays from February 18 to March 24 (0400 130 792).
Sunday Sketch Sessions are back at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery. Drop in, explore and draw on Sunday, February 11 from 10.30am-12.30pm.
All abilities and ages are welcome; materials supplied (6333 6555).
Experience the transformative power of the Alexander Technique in a three-hour workshop at Mitchell Conservatorium on Saturday, February 17 from 2-5pm.
Learn to eliminate stress or pain, enhance performance and move with ease. Contact Greg on 0408 257 174.
Head to Orange's The Corner Store Gallery for an abstract watercolour workshop on Sunday, February 18 from 10am-5pm.
Join gallery director and abstract artist Madeline Young for a relaxing three-hour workshop of abstract watercolour painting.
Adults and kids over the age of 12 are welcome.
Madi will also teach a macrame plant hanger workshop on Wednesday, February 21 from 6-8pm (0448 246 209).
There's a new monthly Monday night dinner still life and life drawing, painting and digital workshop starting at the Metropolitan Hotel, Orange from Monday, February 19 (admin@creativebotanicalingredients.com.au).
The Corridor Project, near Wyangala Dam, is a stunning and peaceful location for a residential workshop.
Join them for a plein air painting weekend tutored by Australian artist Sarah Randall on Saturday and Sunday, February 24 and 25.
The program is designed for everyone from beginners to experienced artists who are seeking professional skills development in learning new techniques focused on landscape painting (0413 910 697).
LIST your arts and cultural events on the NSW Central West's biggest arts and cultural calendar.
Arts OutWest is passionate about promoting the region's vibrant arts scene.
From live gigs this week to upcoming major festivals (and everything in between), it's time to give your events a shout-out on our popular online What's On calendar.
What do we list? All kinds and sizes of arts, cultural and heritage events (visual art, craft, music, theatre, dance, film, heritage, circus, STEAM, textiles, literature ...) in all forms (exhibitions, tours, performances, workshops and classes, festivals, markets, meetings, talks, social events, film screenings ...) happening across the 12 local government areas we service (Bathurst Region, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Mid-Western Region, Oberon, Orange, Parkes, Weddin).
Room for regular events and groups: It's the time of year when people are hunting down new creative activities, classes or groups to join. You can list these too!
How to list:
See what's listed on the calendar at www.artsoutwest.org.au
Add your listing at: Submit an Event - Arts OutWest
