Unique opportunity to live the farm life

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday February 9: 'Boxwood' 181 The Bridle Track, Duramana:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 181 The Bridle Track, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Located on the Bridle Track just minutes from Bathurst, 'Boxwood' is the perfect little farm that has the real potential to be so much more.
Listing agent Hugh Gooding said 'Boxwood' was a great opportunity for someone looking for a scenic change. "Located at 181 The Bridle Track, 'Boxwood' is a picturesque property with heavy soils, an abundance of water and panoramic views, spanning across 425 acres," he said. "This charming farm offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of history and tranquillity only three hours from Sydney CBD".
Held in the same family for five generations, Hugh said 'Boxwood' was set to be sold at auction. "The current owners are elderly and looking to wind down and relax so have put the property on the market," he said. "It's a beautiful property with fantastic aspects including great views, a good mix of country and plenty of water with two creeks and a number of dams."
Indeed water is a big feature of the property with access to water from Saltram Creek, frontage to Dicks Creek, 38 stock water dams, and two underground water bores.
Offering fantastic panoramic views back across Bathurst, the property boasts some solid infrastructure including a woolshed, sheep yards, hay sheds and machinery sheds. The main paddocks are well-fenced, as are the holding paddocks and boundary.
Zoned RU1 for Primary Production (minimum lot size of 100 hectares or 250 acres), the land size is 172.27 hectares or 425.67 acres in total. 'Boxwood' also boasts the historic 'Pise Cottage' which dates back to the 1850s. The cottage is currently unlivable and is described like a museum piece rather than a home but is definitely worth maintaining for its historic significance.
New owners could take the unique opportunity to build the dream home onsite and simply need to submit a DA and plans to get their new home underway.
Hugh said that 'Boxwood' was an ideal investment for those looking to engage in farming, a rural lifestyle or expanding the family farm. "'Boxwood' carries a rich legacy and history that is now ready to be passed on to new stewards and represents more than just a property, it's a lifestyle, a piece of history," he said. "This is the opportunity to make it your own."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.