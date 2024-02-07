Dang steers Builders to victory in round two of Eglinton competition

Last Saturday's round two of the Tablelands Builders summer competition saw Eglinton's 'Mr Consistency' Harry Dang steal the show.
Dang was the only player of all 10 to take to the court to win all of his four sets 6-0, 6-4, 6-1 6-2 and help steer his side, Team Builders, of Garth Hindmarch, Curtis James Booth, Leo Meares and Dakota Hindmarch to a memorable victory.
The side defeated Team Painters of Matt Tree, Dave Smith, Brian Dwyer, Paul Clancy and Jim Geyer eight sets to four, 63 games to 55.
Dang frustrated his opponents with his cunning tactics that left his opposition in panic mode.
The Builders' Garth Hindmarch, although winning only two sets 6-3, 7-5, looked in fine touch and showed glimpses of brilliance, with his crafty net skills doing the damage.
Curtis James Booth showed the crowd why he is not to be underestimated in his matches, with a flawless display of tennis, with his cannonball forehand speed around the court doing the damage in his 6-1, 6-2, 6-3, sets wins.
Builders' Leo Meares too was in fine form winning three sets 6-0, 6-4, 6-4.
Meares is Eglinton's young gun and is a real danger player to watch out for in his future matches.
Builders young gun Dakota Hindmarch also showed real promise and dug deep in her 6-2, 6-3 sets wins.
The second match was a close encounter with Team Brickies of Bryan Reiri, Sophie Smith, Jason Honeyman, Toko Tari and James Meares defeating Team Carpenters of Brook Lynch, Andrew Tree, Dan McLeay, Marcus Ronan, Graeme Stapleton and Frank Buckley seven sets to five.
Until next week it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
