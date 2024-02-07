Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Wanderers' visit is just the start of a super sporting feast | Mayor's say

By Jess Jennings
February 8 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Sydney Wanderers players and coaching staff huddled together ahead of the team's opening round clash with Sydney FC. The team will play in Bathurst on Friday, February 9. Picture by Patrick McFadden/Western Sydney Wanderers.
Western Sydney Wanderers players and coaching staff huddled together ahead of the team's opening round clash with Sydney FC. The team will play in Bathurst on Friday, February 9. Picture by Patrick McFadden/Western Sydney Wanderers.

OUR city has an action-packed start to 2024 kicking off this weekend when the Western Sydney Wanderers play the Newcastle United Jets in a round 16 clash at Carrington Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.