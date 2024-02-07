Wanderers' visit is just the start of a super sporting feast | Mayor's say

OUR city has an action-packed start to 2024 kicking off this weekend when the Western Sydney Wanderers play the Newcastle United Jets in a round 16 clash at Carrington Park.
This will be an exciting game to watch as the best women's soccer league competition plays in our city.
There's an opportunity this afternoon (Thursday, February 8) for kids to participate in a free football clinic for ages five to 10 at 3.30pm and ages 11 to 15 at 4.30pm.
To buy tickets to the game, visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au
Hot on the heels of the game, we have SuperFest from February 15 to 25 as Supercars launches the 2024 season of Australian motorsport.
The Repco Bathurst 12 Hour will run from February 16 to 18, followed by the Thrifty Bathurst 500 the following weekend.
Along with the racing, there will be movies, parades, concerts, stunt shows and much more.
A highlight for the little ones will be a free Wiggles concert in town from 5pm on Thursday, February 22.
This busy month of events will provide a valuable boost to our local economy and also demonstrates that Bathurst is a city that can put on world-class events that draw visitors from far and wide.
