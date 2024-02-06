Have a look at which party actually let our state drift off track | Letter

RE: Rusting, Disused Railway Lines Show Government's Real Attitude To The Bush (letter, January 26).
The writer of the letter may need to reflect upon the history of which government actually closed down the railway system in regional NSW.
Let's not forget that the Greiner government, fully supported by the National Party's Wal Murray, closed these railway lines; it was not the Labor Party.
I don't think for one minute the Minns Labor government needs to take any lesson in that fact from Chifley or others.
We live in a different world, influenced by a different economy, and people need to come to terms with that.
Agreeing with councillor Warren Aubin, who says regional and rural areas are getting left behind by the Labor-led state and federal governments, is, I believe, just laughable.
The previous LNP government hyped up the Bells Line of Road project, only for it to be shelved, as just one example.
As for Cr Aubin - who says "there's no funding for anything, and council is just swamped with cost-shifting" - I would advise him, with his own words, to "get real".
