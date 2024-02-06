Seeing homeless man's possessions spill out on the ground was the last straw

A RETIRED barrister has come up with an idea that, he hopes, could be the key to solving the housing crisis in regional areas - and Bathurst Regional Council will soon hear all about it.
Stephen Wilson and his wife were driving along Hereford Street near the Macquarie River when a young man, who appeared to be homeless, had a mishap with his suitcase.
Mr Wilson watched as the man's possessions - clothes, shoes and a roll of toilet paper - spilled out onto the ground.
At that moment he knew the housing and homelessness crisis couldn't be tolerated any longer.
"I looked at that and I saw red," he said.
"I said to myself, 'Enough. I'm going to do something about this'.
"He's one of thousands and thousands, men and women - and they're young - and I won't tolerate the fact that we live in a wealthy nation and that's how the governments of this country are treating our young people.
"It's intolerable, and we've got to do something about it, because it's a problem that won't go away."
He came up with an idea that he believes could change Bathurst as we know it and make it possible for more people to have long-term, secure housing that is, and remains, affordable.
He will pitch the idea to Bathurst council's Environmental, Planning and Building Services department in a private meeting on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.
Mr Wilson lives in Mosman, a suburb in the lower north shore region of Sydney, but frequents the Bathurst area.
He is a retired barrister, who still does pro-bono legal work.
His most recent pro-bono work in the Central West was teaming up with people in Hill End when they opposed a nuclear waste facility being built near their village.
Their fight was successful, with news coming in early 2016 that Hill End was no longer on the shortlist.
"What I do is assist the people in relation to strategy and tactics, and deal with any legal issues as well," Mr Wilson said.
Mr Wilson wants to see Crown land released on a leasehold basis to increase land supply in regional growth areas, such as Bathurst and the Central West.
Potentially, he said, council-owned land could also be made available.
Lessors would have the right to occupy the land for a period of 99 years.
The owner of the land would pay to develop the site, including the construction of roads and installation of utility infrastructure.
Mr Wilson has suggested developing the land using garden city design principals, concentrating on concentric ring designs with a large communal space at the centre. It would mean blocks could be smaller as they wouldn't need large front and backyards.
The costs to develop the land would be recouped from the lessors at the time of entering into the lease.
The lessors would be selected through a lottery system for people already residing in Bathurst, which Mr Wilson said could be means-tested to ensure the land is being used by people who truly need low-cost housing.
"You do the subdivision, and when people put their hand up for the land, they get the land according to a lottery result, not an auction result," Mr Wilson said.
"There's a big cost for subdivision, but once the subdivision cost is determined per block, for lighting, sewer, water, roads, bicycle tracks, etc, each individual leaseholder has to pay that amount up front.
"That could be as high as $100,000, so that's paid for, and then, because they don't buy the land, i.e. shell out say $250,000, they don't have to do that, but they do have to pay rent for the leasehold every year, say $15,000 a year, much less than the amount of money you would spend on a mortgage over 20 years.
"It works out."
Mr Wilson has suggested the amount of rent being paid for the leasehold be similar to the median rent being paid for houses of the same value in the traditional rental market.
The leasehold, Mr Wilson said, would be permitted to be willed to children upon death, who can then renew the lease and remain at the property.
The next part of his proposal is for certain prefabricated houses to be purchased, paid for by the lessor, and then assembled on site.
Mr Wilson said the prefabricated houses are so simple to assemble that the work could be done by the lessors themselves, with the process overseen by a qualified assembler.
"They know how to join A to B, and they supervise, and we can probably build the house in a couple of weeks. No tradies, no mega prices," he said.
The only time tradies would be needed, he said, would be for hooking up plumbing and electricity.
While people would still need to save up deposits and acquire loans, Mr Wilson said the amount would be far less than what's needed to buy or build a house the traditional way.
"What we're talking about here is a house for an apartment price. It could be half the cost of building a house," Mr Wilson said.
People would also have certainty that they would not be kicked out of a rental so long as they maintain the property.
Social housing could also be facilitated through the kind of development Mr Wilson has proposed.
"There could be social housing, but the government would have to pay for that," he said.
Mr Wilson believes his idea would help attract people to Bathurst and keep them here, as it would be possible for them to access good quality, affordable housing.
He stressed the importance of looking for different housing solutions and planning for the future.
"We've got to think ahead. We've got to be visionary, not just administrative. We've got to have a vision, and we don't have a vision, that's what's wrong," he said.
