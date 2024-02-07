Changing places: Get ready for highway traffic switch as part of $232m work

A TRAFFIC switch is looming at the $232 million upgrade of the Great Western Highway at Little Hartley - but it will be temporary and unglamorous.
Elsewhere at the highway upgrade site, bridge girders are in place in another visible sign of progress.
Transport for NSW says vehicles travelling in both directions at Little Hartley will be temporarily shifted to a service road running alongside the existing highway as part of the next stage of work.
The switch will be made on Wednesday, February 14.
Transport for NSW says eastbound traffic will move onto the service road near the Hartley Fresh café and back onto the existing highway near Mead's Farm.
Westbound traffic will move onto the service road near Mead's Farm and back onto the existing highway west of the Hartley Fresh café.
The switch will allow for "essential work to continue on the construction of the new highway, and improvements to the Baaners Lane intersection", according to Transport for NSW.
The $232 million upgrade at Little Hartley - which began in April 2023, was briefly paused as the new Minns state government came to power and then resumed - involves widening and realigning 2.4 kilometres of the highway into two lanes in each direction, including taking it behind the Lolly Bug.
As part of the work, two retaining walls, 180 and 240 metres long, will be installed on the highway eastbound behind the Lolly Bug.
As well, a new Coxs River Road bridge is set to open to traffic by mid-2024 after bridge girders were delivered to the site late last year and lifted into place in the first week of January.
Part of the existing Great Western Highway at Little Hartley will be turned into a local road once the realigned highway is opened next year.
In preparation for next week's traffic switch onto the service road, Transport for NSW says work to install new line-marking around Browns Gap Road has started and motorists are advised that changed traffic conditions will be in place during work hours.
Transport for NSW will hold a pop-up information stall on Thursday, February 8 for those who want to learn more about the progress on the highway upgrade at Little Hartley ahead of the temporary traffic diversion.
The pop-up stall will be held between 4pm and 6pm outside Alchemy Pizza.
ON another section of the highway, motorists are being warned of a month of changed traffic conditions for essential maintenance work at Farmers Creek from Wednesday, February 7.
Transport for NSW says slope stabilisation will be carried out on a 300-metre section of highway about 2.5 kilometres north-west of Lithgow between 7am and 6pm on weekdays.
The work is expected to take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Transport for NSW says lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour will be in place during work hours.
The speed limit will return to 100km/h outside of work hours.
