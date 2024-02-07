Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Changing places: Get ready for highway traffic switch as part of $232m work

Updated February 7 2024 - 5:50pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TRAFFIC switch is looming at the $232 million upgrade of the Great Western Highway at Little Hartley - but it will be temporary and unglamorous.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.