Schumacher aims to lead by example in her senior year with Bulls

GRACE Schumacher wants to make her final season with the University of South Florida Bulls tennis squad one to remember.
The three-time AAC All-Conference player from Eglinton has begun her senior year of college with the Bulls, looking to lead the university to an appearance in the NCAA National Tournament at the season's end.
The Bulls are currently four games into the new season, sitting on a 2-2 record, and feeling pumped after a convincing 6-1 victory over the University of North Florida.
Over the 2023-24 campaign Schumacher wants to let her tennis do the talking, and produce a standard on the court that can set the tone for her squad.
"At home I feel like we get a good crowd and the energy is great. We've been able to get some nice wins," she said.
"I feel like I'm in more of a leadership role and someone that the girls can come to, and hopefully look up to as well.
"I want their experience to be just as good as mine so I try my best to make that happen.
"We've played two home matches and two away matches, and we won both of those home matches.
"We've played some pretty strong schools, including one that's top five in the country. That was tough but we pushed those girls and things are looking positive for the rest of the season given how we've stated."
South Florida's biggest test came against national number four-ranked University of Georgia.
Schumacher had the chance to test herself against US college's number 30-ranked Dasha Vidmanova in that tie, finding herself down 6-0, 5-1 when the tie had to be abandoned.
"The results really show that one per cent difference between the teams. I had seven deuce points against the girl I played that I lost, so the score didn't look great, but if I turned three or four of those around then the set could have gone my way," Schumacher said.
"It was positive, for sure, though I wish I could have done better. I still got a lot out of it, and I think it'll help me grow throughout the rest of the season."
Against North Florida Schumacher struck back in style with a 6-1, 6-2 singles win.
Over the remainder of the campaign Schumacher will be looking to build on last year's singles record where she finished with a 12-6 record.
Schumacher won't make any calls on how far she'll take her tennis career until the season is through.
One thing she's certain of is that she'll give it everything to try and take the next step.
"I'm going to play a few tournaments after college to see how I go but there's a lot of other things that I want to do as well," Schumacher said.
"If I'm doing really well I'd love to take it as far as I can, and for now that's my goal.
"The goal for this season is to make the NCAA tournament at the end of the year. We have a few smaller goals in the team as well to help us achieve that.
"We've got a great team this year and hopefully we can keep our energy up through the whole season."
