A healthy boost is available for those studying a field of medicine | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
February 8 2024 - 11:00am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole is reminding students studying healthcare that they can apply for subsidies.
APPLICATIONS are open for study subsidies of up to $12,000 for students studying fields such as nursing, medicine and midwifery.

