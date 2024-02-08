A healthy boost is available for those studying a field of medicine | State politics

APPLICATIONS are open for study subsidies of up to $12,000 for students studying fields such as nursing, medicine and midwifery.
Subsidies are also available for students of paramedicine, Aboriginal health, dentistry and oral health therapy, psychology, pharmacy, physiotherapy and medical physics.
Students successful in their application and beginning their degrees will receive subsidies of $4000 per year over three years.
Existing students will receive one-off payments of $8000 after acceptance of employment for a position within NSW Health.
There are a limited number of subsidies available, and applications will remain open until all subsidies are awarded.
Students must be willing to make a five-year commitment to working in the NSW public health system. For more information, visit the NSW Health website.
ABORIGINAL community organisations and groups across NSW are being supported to celebrate Aboriginal culture and hold key cultural events and activities through grant funding opportunities.
The 2023-2024 Cultural Grants Program is providing grants from $500 to $20,000 to support key contemporary Aboriginal cultural events and activities that will contribute to Aboriginal community wellbeing and healing through the use of Aboriginal culture and community connection.
Applications are open now and will close on February 26, 2024 at 11am.
For more information, head to www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/aboriginal-affairs-nsw-cultural-grants-program-2023-2024
ARE you a local community group, school, sporting club or First Nations group looking for funding opportunities?
Charles Sturt University has opened applications for grants up to $1000 to support your projects and plans.
Apply now for the 2024 CUP (Community University Partnerships) Grant Program before applications close at 11.59pm on Sunday, March 3, 2024.
Grants are available in all Charles Sturt University regional communities, including Albury-Wodonga, Bathurst, Dubbo, Orange, Port Macquarie, Wangaratta, Wagga Wagga and surrounds.
For more information, please head to Community University Partnerships Grant Program - About at csu.edu.au.
