'An amazing opportunity': Ada is enjoying the adventure of a lifetime

A BATHURST High student on youth exchange in Finland says she has learnt more in two weeks on the ground in the country than she did in her extensive research in the lead-up to the big trip.
Ada Banks left Australia in late January to begin her one-year experience of a lifetime, which has been sponsored by the Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak.
It comes after Bathurst hosted Loviisa Majuri, from Tampere in the south of Finland, on a youth exchange back in 2020.
Ada said she decided to take up the opportunity to go to northern Europe because "I loved the idea of being able to travel and experience a whole new culture for a year".
"I hope that during my year on exchange that I will be able to fully indulge in the Finnish culture, have opportunities to travel more, make strong connections worldwide and lifelong friends," she said.
Asked whether she had studied up about Finland in anticipation of the trip or planned to just enjoy the process of discovery, Ada said she "did lots of research before I departed to Finland, but I have most definitely learnt the most while I've been here for two weeks".
"And yes, I most definitely am enjoying the process of unexpected discoveries," she said.
Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak's Catherine Fitzsimons says the Rotary Youth Exchange program has been sending young people around the globe since 1929 and students who are selected "acquire new language skills and heightened cultural awareness, make friendships for life with peers around the world and gain independence and confidence".
While Ada is on the other side of the world, the Bathurst Daybreak club is sponsoring a student from Japan, Yuzuna Koga, who is spending a year in Bathurst and attending MacKillop College.
Ada said she would "love to travel to far north Finland, and see all the beautiful things that there is to offer up there" during her time in the country.
"I have already visited two larger cities in Finland, but I would love to visit them all, and also the small villages," she said.
And as for her advice for someone considering a youth exchange?
"Do it," she said.
"It is an amazing opportunity to be able to travel while still in school and study abroad.
"The opportunity to experience such a diverse range of culture is a chance unmatched.
"You will make amazing friends with other exchange students from all over the world and have connections everywhere."
