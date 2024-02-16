What impact could the bats have on plans for Bathurst Winter Festival?

BATHURST Regional Council is hoping to hold the city's annual winter festival without disruption, despite the closure of Machattie Park entering its fourth month.
Machattie Park closed to the public on November 9, 2023 due to an overwhelming number of flying foxes, also known as bats, roosting and competing for roosting space in the trees.
The bat activity was damaging the trees, with the resulting falling branches making it unsafe for people to be in the park.
The council has now received a report from a specialist consulting arborist, who says all of the trees in the park will require some kind of remediation.
Previously, the council has said it cannot under take any work on the trees so long as the bats are using them as habitat.
As of February, 2024, a small number of flying foxes were still roosting in the trees.
Based on the arborist's report, council is considering a staged reopening of the park if it is possible to remediate some of the trees without disturbing the flying fox colony.
"Council is currently investigating possible options to undertake works to selected trees in areas of Machattie Park that would not impact upon the current population of flying foxes that are still roosting in Machattie Park," the spokesperson said.
"Should selected work be able to occur, funding permitted, it is envisaged that parts of Machattie Park may be able to reopen before the flying fox colony departs Bathurst later in the year as winter approaches."
In recent years, Machattie Park has played a big role in the Bathurst Winter Festival, meaning a key venue that connects activities in Russell and Keppel streets could be lost if the park can't reopen before July.
However, at this stage, the council is continuing to plan the event as normal.
"Council is continuing to plan for the Bathurst Winter Festival and the events team is working alongside our recreation team as the works in Machattie Park are planned," the spokesperson said.
"At this stage council is continuing to work towards an activation across the Kings Parade and Machattie Park precinct."
The Bathurst Winter Festival is scheduled to be held from July 6 to July 21, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.