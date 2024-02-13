Throwback gallery: A motorsport and music filled February in 2015

From the Western Advocate, Feb 2015.
This week we take a look back at February, 2015. we saw the Bathurst 12 Hour celebrations which also bought motorcycle fans to town for the Custom Motorcycle Show in Kings Parade. It was also a month of music between Mitchell Conservatorium performances and the Macquarie Philharmonia orchestra performed at Mayfield Garden.
- Fans enjoy council's hospitality
THESE motorsport fans were guests in Bathurst Regional Council's corporate suite at the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour on Saturday.
- Heaven for motorcycle fans
AN army of steel horses made its way to Bathurst on February 7. Close to 20 displays were on offer for enthusiasts and those who swapped the 12 Hour event at Mount Panorama for the Bathurst Street and Custom Motorcycle Show in Kings Parade.
- Mates take to stage in farewell concert
MITCHELL Conservatorium students Baden Sinclair and Liam Auhl took to the stage recently for a performance of Me and My Shadow.
- Garden filled with sounds of symphony
SMILES and tears were in abundance when the Macquarie Philharmonia orchestra performed at Mayfield Garden on Saturday night.
- Mount roars to life
MOUNT Panorama was roaring with energy on February 15. Members of the SS Owners Club NSW gathered at the iconic circuit for their annual open day.
- Top night for punters and parishioners
A FANTASTIC crowd turned out for the annual Cathedral Parish night at Bathurst Paceway on Friday night.
