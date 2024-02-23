Select blocks may go under a silent auction at new subdivision

A SELECT number of lots at a new subdivision in Bathurst are set to become available through a silent auction when they hit the market later this year.
The Windy 1100 subdivision, on the western gateway to Bathurst, will feature 205 lots, but only 90 will be available in the first wave of releases.
While most of the lots will be available via a ballot system, Bathurst deputy mayor Ben Fry indicated that council will have dual lots sell under a silent auction.
"We'll go with the highest bidder for the dual lots," he said.
He said this might be subject to change by council in the lead-up to the lots hitting the market.
Cr Fry said the sale of lots will provide a significant windfall for council, which will be much welcomed after council's financial situation and failed special rate variation (SRV) proposal last year.
"The unique thing about these lots is that they're house ready. Not much work has to be done in terms of retaining walls and extra earthworks," he said.
He said some of the money will be invested into future developments.
"It's never good for a business to structure itself to take care of its operational expenses with its capital profits. But this particular project will have that function," he said.
"We are in the business of development and we have a responsibility to the community to provide more housing.
"We will continue to do that but there is an ongoing issue in the financial sustainability of the council, as we all know."
WINDY 1100 will consist of lots ranging from 1150m2 to 550m2, including 43 duplex lots.
Most of the roads, drainage and lights have been installed, but council had hoped to have a connecting road from the Mitchell Highway to the subdivision.
"The original proposal was for a roundabout to be connected to the Mitchell Highway, but there were some concerns raised by Transport for NSW, and that was regarding an additional access point onto the highway," council's director of engineering services Darren Sturgiss said.
"It was a difficult procedure to follow, so council took the view to proceed without the connection, however, we have designed and constructed the subdivision so it [the connection] can be done at a later date, should the traffic movements warrant it."
Mr Sturgiss is confident that the existing roads can cope with the extra traffic.
"We have done significant traffic investigations ... and we're confident that the road network can carry additional traffic loads," he said.
"Nevertheless, the ability is there at a later date to put in a roundabout should the need arise."
THE tender for the project was awarded to Devcon Civil in October 2022.
Works include the construction of roads, kerb and guttering, stormwater drainage, sewer reticulation, potable water reticulation, electrical services, telecommunications, landscaping and associated utilities trenching.
This is the second stage of the land release in Windradyne after the release of Windy 1000 in 2015.
The subdivision is close to Westpoint Shopping Centre and several schools.
