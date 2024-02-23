Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

Select blocks may go under a silent auction at new subdivision

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
February 24 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SELECT number of lots at a new subdivision in Bathurst are set to become available through a silent auction when they hit the market later this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.