THROWBACK GALLERY: A look back at pictures from March 2015

From the Western Advocate, March 2015. It was an entertaining month for Bathurst. The World Driving Championships were held at Mount Panorama, cricket was abundant, Relay for Life raised funds through a musical afternoon, the Bathurst Country Championships race meeting saw a solid crowd and the MacKillop College twilight fete had every entertainment available for families.
- Good music for a good cause
A FANTASTIC crowd turned out on Sunday afternoon to enjoy some great music at Webb and Co Bar in support of the Relay for Life.
- City shows off first class grounds
BATHURST'S reputation as a regional destination with some of the best cricket facilities in the state was further enhanced last week.
- Puttin on the ritz at Abercrombie
MORE than 50 of Bathurst's and the state's dancing elite gathered for a grand period dance in the magnificent ballroom of Abercrombie House recently.
- Thousands enjoy day at the races
TYERS Park was the place to be yesterday, as thousands of people turned out to be part of the Bathurst Country Championships race meeting.
- International drivers flock to the Mount
A PRESTIGIOUS international event was welcomed to Bathurst on February 25. The official reception for the World Driving Championships was held at Mount Panorama with strong crowd of guests. THERE was plenty of support at the Free Cuppa for the Driver initiative launch held too.
- All the fun of the MacKillop fete
THE annual Twilight Fete at MacKillop College was a roaring success when it was held recently. There were plenty of stalls and food venues, carnival rides, a fashion parade and, of course, the fete staple, a white elephant store.
