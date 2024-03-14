Western Advocate
THROWBACK GALLERY: A look back at pictures from March 2015

Updated March 15 2024 - 8:01am, first published 7:48am
See the photos from February 2015

From the Western Advocate, March 2015. It was an entertaining month for Bathurst. The World Driving Championships were held at Mount Panorama, cricket was abundant, Relay for Life raised funds through a musical afternoon, the Bathurst Country Championships race meeting saw a solid crowd and the MacKillop College twilight fete had every entertainment available for families.

