Throwback gallery: More photos from March 2015

From the Western Advocate, March 2015.
Community was at the centre of March 2015. The annual Country Fair, organised by Eglinton Public School and Raglan Public School's Spooky Twilight Fete brought crowds together; More than 500 people took part in the Relay for Life; more than 100 local women registered for a free flight to celebrate International Women's Day and Kevin Morrow celebrated his 90th birthday party.
- Crowds flock to Eglinton fair
EGLINTON'S Cubis Park was filled with crowds of a happy people last Saturday. The annual Country Fair, organised by Eglinton Public School, entered its 51st year in style, with many activities for people to enjoy.
- 90th was night to remember
KEVIN Morrow received a lovely surprise as his close family and friends gathered for a milestone birthday. Kevin turned 90 in style with a celebration at the Great Wall.
- Sky's the limit for women with wings
IT was more a case of those magnificent women in their flying machines at Bathurst Airport last week. One hundred local women aged 12 to 88 years registered for a free flight to celebrate International Women's Day.
- Spooks out at fete
YOU couldn't keep people away from Raglan Public School on March 13. The school's Spooky Twilight Fete got underway at 4pm, offering plenty of fun for everyone.
- Having a ball inside the ball at the club
THE round ball game took on a whole new form in Bathurst earlier this month when a strong crowd gathered at the Bathurst City Community Club for an evening of Zorb Soccer.
- Community spirit on show at relay
THE Bathurst community showed its true colours last weekend when more than 500 people took part in the Relay for Life. After months of fundraising efforts, 40 teams spent Saturday afternoon and night at Bathurst Showground walking laps as their Relay for Life journey came to an end.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.