Loving it: Cafe on Corporation florist addition prepares for first Valentine's Day

A GROWING cafe and community hub on the city's western outskirts is preparing for a busy run of days as locals show their love.
Cafe on Corporation added a florist business mid-last year and now a first February 14 is looming.
It's set to be a "huge week", according to Cafe on Corporation project manager Carol Smith.
"It will be our first Valentine's Day," she said.
"We've been running [the cafe florist] since June last year.
"Our pop-up cafe florist is Wednesday to Friday usually, but all next week, we'll be open: Monday through Friday."
Cafe on Corporation - which offers employment and social opportunities for those living with a disability - will be selling roses, mixed bouquets, sweet treats and cards for those who want to get something special for their sweetheart, available for delivery or pick up.
Ms Smith said around 10 participants will be contributing by making craft, organising flowers, assisting in preparation, through deliveries and as part of the baking team.
She said the cafe - which was established four years ago - has developed a loyal support base and community.
"It's a hub for a lot of people that have independent support workers and they want to meet up," she said.
"A lot of other disability services come in and say hi from time to time.
"So, it's a little hub for creating opportunity for people to connect.
"Largely, that's what we're about."
Cafe on Corporation has had an eventful run since opening in November 2019 in the Generocity Church.
It received a $50,000 grant from the NSW Government in March 2020 for a new outdoor deck (which opened late that year), but then had to navigate the disruption and difficulty of the COVID years.
Fast forward to 2024 and there are plans to get the new Cafe on Wheels out on the road regularly this year.
Ms Smith said Cafe on Wheels was created in response to the fast food hub development that is coming to life not far from Cafe on Corporation on the Mitchell Highway.
"When you're met with an opposing business or a risk factor that may change the opportunity for the guys, I didn't want to take away from the roster, I didn't want to cancel participants, so instead of doing that, we thought about how can we create more activity so that we can keep our guys engaged and we're not taking away opportunities," she said.
"Our cafe is still going amazing.
"But the Cafe on Wheels is going to create that extra opportunity so that we're creating activity, not taking away activity because of something.
"We're making room for everybody. There's enough room for everybody."
She said the plan is to have Cafe On Wheels at certain events throughout the year as well as establishing "a regular weekly gig" for it.
"It's all about creating opportunity for contribution for our participants: a sense of belonging, working together as a team and serving the community."
Cafe on Corporation employee Olivia Curtis said she enjoys her work, including serving customers, making "yummy milkshakes" and delivering flowers to St Catherine's.
In fact, when Cafe on Corporation closed for three weeks over Christmas and new year, she was raring to return.
"I said to mum 'I'm bored at home, I want to go back to work'," she said.
The woman behind the cafe florist is a familiar face in Bathurst business - Lesley Kidd, owner of the former Flower Box on the corner of George and Howick streets for 30 years - who told the Advocate last year that the opportunity to pass on her skills to others while still doing what she loves was one she could not refuse.
