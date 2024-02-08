Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Community unity: hospital auxiliary honoured for massive fundraising effort

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
February 8 2024 - 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST hospital has received a lot of new and important equipment over the years, thanks to the generosity of the community and volunteers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.