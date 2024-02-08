Community unity: hospital auxiliary honoured for massive fundraising effort

BATHURST hospital has received a lot of new and important equipment over the years, thanks to the generosity of the community and volunteers.
The Bathurst Hospital Auxiliary volunteers have worked hard shown amazing dedication for decades, raising money for much-needed medical equipment.
And after it's best year yet, the local group were awarded an Honour Bell by the United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW, for raising the most money grossed by a country auxiliary in 2023.
A feat that couldn't have been achieved without the help of the volunteers and the generosity of the Bathurst community, according to Bathurst Hospital Auxiliary vice-president Jill Mitchell.
"It was amazing, but it comes from the generosity of the public," she said.
"What I like about it, is people who come to hospitals are so grateful and they like to give back. They're grateful for the care they've received or their relatives who are being cared for."
All of the money raised through the hospital cafe, kiosk and the monthly market days goes directly towards the hospital.
During the 2022-23 financial year, a total of $270,853 was raised, which will go towards funding new and improved hospital equipment.
Some of the equipment that was purchased during 2023 included cots for paediatrics, a jaundice monitor for the maternity ward, a bariatric shower trolley for occupational therapy, and weight scales for the surgical ward.
At the end of each financial year, the staff create a 'Wish List' of things needed in their respective departments, and based on how much money is raised, the hospital allocates funds to different requests.
Without the funds raised by the hospital auxiliary, a lot of the equipment may not even be available in Bathurst.
"Everything's donated and all the money goes directly to the hospital," auxiliary secretary Margaret Boschman said.
"All the money raised by the kiosk, the market table and the cafe all goes directly back into the hospital.
"It's the local community supporting the hospital and who knows, we all might need the services of the hospital one day."
In addition to the hard work of the volunteers, the fundraising wouldn't be possible without the generosity of the community and the staff at the hospital.
Whether it be through making purchases or donating items to sell, it's a real joint effort and Ms Boschman thanked everyone for their involvement - especially the Evans Arts Council who donated a number of handmade items for the Christmas market table last year.
If anyone is interested in donating some items, contact the Bathurst Auxiliary president, Rhonda Box, on 0414 594 948, or drop the donations off at the hospital kiosk.
