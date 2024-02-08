Robert Cooke reflects on five decades in the force, near death experiences

FIFTY years ago, Robert Cooke joined the police as a country boy looking for a bit of excitement in his life, and five decades later, he stepped out of the Bathurst Police Station to a fitting tribute.
On Wednesday, February 7, officers and members of the station lined the outside of the building, and applauded Mr Cooke "Cookie" on a lifetime of service, and bade him farewell ahead of his retirement.
Mr Cooke began his career in 1974, where he started out as a police officer, in a job that he held for 32 years, until his retirement from his position as a senior constable in 2006.
It was then that he took up the post of a General Administrative Support Officer (GASO), until his final day in 2024.
During his long and distinguished career, Mr Cooke faced his share of all the good, the bad, and the ugly that comes with the post.
"But it's been a great job, I've loved every minute of it, and I wouldn't change it for the world," he said.
The Perthville Shooting of March, 1986
However, Mr Cooke did say there was one day on the job that he rendered as one of the hardest in his career - the Perthville shooting of 1986.
It was on this day, that Mr Cooke's colleague, constable Paul Mitchell Quinn lost his life in the line of duty.
"That was not one of my greatest moments. I was actually there holding his hand when he passed away," Mr Cooke said.
Following a high-speed pursuit, the offending driver lost control of his vehicle, crashed it, then proceeded to exit his car, and pulled a 303 rifle, and began to fire at police.
Constable Quinn was shot in the neck, and died at the scene. Mr Cooke was another one of the officers involved in the pursuit, and narrowly escaped with his life.
"Another fellow got shot and his leg got busted up, and he was in the same car that I was and I was actually shot at at the same time and I was able to dodge the bullets," he said.
Working in Police Rescue
Mr Cooke said that some of the more exciting times in his career were when he was involved in police rescue.
He would often be the first port of call in operations involving caving, abseiling, repelling off cliffs, and helicopter rescues.
But there was one occasion, where a planned rescue went awry.
"I should have been dropped out of a helicopter and I should have lost my life in a helicopter," he said.
The helicopter was set to winch Mr Cooke and his fellow officers out of the Blue Mountains after they were called to extricate two bodies following a plane crash.
Then, there was a severe change in the weather, and it became extremely windy as Mr Cooke was preparing to be air-lifted out of the scene.
The helicopter lost control as he was being pulled into the air, and he was told that they would have to cut him down for the benefit of the team.
But thankfully, Mr Cooke was pulled to safety, and narrowly escaped a harrowing fate.
"That was probably one of the most scariest times of my life," he said.
How the industry has changed over the years
With 50 years of experience in the industry, Mr Cooke has seen several changes in the fields of policing during his time.
Some of the most noteworthy being the advancements in the technology used, and the increase in the density of the number of female officers within the force.
Another big change has been the introduction of greater mental health support services, which was almost non-existent when he began his career.
"There was no support for any psychological problems back in those days, you've just got to get on with life," he said.
"If you go and get a mangled body after a train has gone over them, or a horrific car crash, and head-ons where bodies are mangled, you just dealt with it at the time."
But, regardless of the lack of services available, Mr Cooke said he was one of the lucky ones, and that he was able to compartmentalise those parts of the job fairly well.
Advice to anyone starting out
During his five decades, Mr Cooke learnt a lot on the job, and said that there were a few words of wisdom he would impart on anybody starting out in the field.
"Never rush anything. Think things out, I know it's hard to be cool, calm and collected, but you've gotta slow yourself down and think of the moment that you're in," he said.
"If you slow down, then you slow the person that you're talking to down, instead of having these confrontations."
And most importantly - "respect, absolutely respect."
He said that this includes showing respect to your colleagues, and anybody that you may encounter on the job.
Retirement plans
As for what Mr Cooke will do now, he said his main focus will be travelling around Australia and the world.
But he will absolutely miss the job.
"Bloody oath I'll miss it, I really will. The people I work with, they're a great bunch," he said.
And his colleagues will miss him too, particularly Chifley Police District Superintendent Bob Noble, who spoke extremely highly of Mr Cooke.
"Cookie is an esteemed colleague and a source of inspiration, not only in his longevity in the career but that he still has such vitality and a great energy about him," Supt Noble said.
"A lot of people half his age would do well to emulate him, he is an indefatigable person, who brings the best attitude to work every day."
Mr Noble also said that he will personally miss "Cookie", but he hopes that their relationship will continue into his retirement.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.