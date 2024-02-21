Meet Bathurst's kindy kids: Big Steps for Little Feet 2024

IT'S HERE. The highly anticipated 2024 Big Steps for Little Feet feature is live.
Each year, the Western Advocate captures the smiling faces of the new kindergarten kids in the region, as they embark of their big school journey.
Featured in the photos are the kindy classes at Perthville, South Bathurst, Bathurst Public, Eglinton, St Philomena's, Scots All Saints, Holy Family, Assumption, Raglan, Bathurst West, Kelso Public, Carenne, Cathedral, Meadow Flat, O'Connell, Black Springs, Portland, Wattle Flat, Hill End and Trunkey.
The future is bright for the kindergarten kids in the region.
With the world as their oyster, the kindy students already have grand plans for their futures.
From the police force to parenthood, from teaching to singing, and even becoming a dinosaur, this all lies ahead for the kindergarten students of 2024.
The Western Advocate wishes all the new little students at the school in and around the city the best of luck in their schooling lives. Remember to pick up a copy of the Western Advocate on Friday, February 23, where all the photos will be featured.
