Leseberg continues his great run of form on the fairways

Mick Leseberg has continued on his merry run of recent form, on this occasion his 62 nett landed him Saturday's B grade Monthly Medal and 'cock of the course' for February.
Jarred Portegies (65) and Jim Schumacher (68) rounded out the minor placings as the scratch went to Ronny Bender with 83 off the stick.
Trainee Professional James Hundy is definitely trending in the right direction as attested by his 68 nett to take the A grade spoils over Tony Wilds and Tim McKinnon who both had 69 nett.
Wayne Boserio was all smiles after posting 73 nett to win the scratch.
Simon Quintner and David Gates were neck and neck at the end of the C grade day thanks to fine rounds of 64 nett.
In the end there could be only one winner with Quintner getting the judges nod on a countback.
Greg Westman (66) rounded out third while Kenny Welch (88) signed for the scratch.
Lousea Johnston and Jan Ross were inseparable after 18 holes after both players had silky scores of 71 nett.
Once again the countback mechanism was needed and this time Johnston was the beneficiary.
Sarah Thompson was a voucher recipient after a score of 74 nett.
A three-way tie at the top of A grade was the scenario from last Thursday as Adrian Cox, Wayne Boserio and Kerry Stait all waxed lyrical about the Bathurst Golf Club and their 40 points.
Alas there could only be one winner and it was Cox.
A nice even par round was enough for Steve McDonald to win the scratch.
Ed Marel was nothing short of spectacular in compiling 43pts to win B grade and hold off Brian Heffernan and Richard Ellis by two shots, while 23 points saw Tim Leahy walk away with the scratch.
Barb McCreery was back in the winner's circle courtesy of a lovely 38 points which gave her a slender one shot margin over Sarah Thompson and Gabby Volk.
Marel and McDonald were the perfect pairing in the 2BBB aggregate after a solid 79 points gave them a three stroke buffer over Richard Ellis and Lachlan Weal.
A total of 57 points locked up the scratch for Darrell Bourke and John Young.
