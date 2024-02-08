Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Leseberg continues his great run of form on the fairways

By Bathurst Golf Club
February 9 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mick Leseberg has continued on his merry run of recent form, on this occasion his 62 nett landed him Saturday's B grade Monthly Medal and 'cock of the course' for February.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.